CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Fire Department released information regarding an apartment building fire that resulted in a “total loss.”

According to a CFD Facebook post, at around 2:03 a.m. on Feb. 4, crews were dispatched to 1310 23rd St, Canyon Crest Apartments, on a report of smoke in building nine.

CFD said on arrival crews found moderate smoke conditions that were rapidly turning to heavy smoke conditions.

According to the release, Randall County Fire Dept was requested for Mutual Aid along with BSA EMS which provided medical standby.

CFD said that Canyon Police Department and WTAMU Police Department were on the scene as well, evacuating occupants.

CFD detailed that during this time interior crews were conducting search operations to verify all occupants were out. Officials said heavy fire began to show and Interior Crews conducting search operations were ordered out of the building.

Amarillo Fire Department was requested for additional mutual aid and responded with a Ladder Truck and a Command Unit.

Officials added that the fire was confined to building nine with no exposures of damage and the fire was declared under control at 4:18 a.m.

CFD reported that all occupants of the building were accounted for and no injuries were sustained.

Canyon FD added that Red Cross and Apartment Management were on the scene to assist the displaced occupants.

