CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Economic Development Corporation is set to host its Lunch and Learn event on Friday to launch its Business Coach Program in support of local entrepreneurs and to aid economic growth in the community.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Cole Community Center, located at 300 16th Street in Canyon.

The program, in partnership with Leading Edge, will provide participants with access to a team of experienced business coaches from Leading Edge who will offer expertise on topics including:

Business planning and strategy;

Marketing and branding;

Financial management;

Operations and logistics; and

Sales and customer engagement.

In addition, the program will give attendees the opportunity to hear stories from individuals who were in the program and network with entrepreneurs from the community, the announcement read.

“We are excited to partner with Leading Edge to bring this invaluable resource to the businesses of Canyon,” said Stephanie Tucker, Executive Director of the Canyon Economic Development Corporation. “Our mission is to empower local entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools they need to thrive. The Business Coach Program is a testament to that commitment, and we encourage all interested business owners to attend the Lunch and Learn event to explore the endless possibilities it offers.”

The Canyon EDC, according to an announcement, is focused on connecting entrepreneurs, startups, and small business owners with experts who provide strategic insight, and advice to assist in business growth.

Those interested can RSVP for the Lunch and Learn event by contacting Brittany Bates at bbates@canyontx.com.

To learn more about the program or further services and opportunities at the Canyon EDC, call 806-656-6835 or visit canyonedc.com.