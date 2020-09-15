Canyon Economic Development Corporation commits $200,000 to parks project

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Economic Development Corporation has committed $200 thousand to the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground. Kylie Hiner had autism, and died three years ago due to a seizure. But her legacy in Canyon is what inspired the creation of this “No limits” playground.

“This playground is a place for parents and children to enjoy playing without limits. It is a place for families to laugh, learn and play together no matter their ability,” said Canyon Parks Director Brian Noel.  

In total it’ll cost more than $1 million dollars and will be placed at Conner Park.

“Kylie was a special young lady and she meant a great deal to many people in our community.  This project will honor Kylie and I hope it will remind all of us to follow her example; smile at everyone, introduce ourselves to one another, and to treat everyone like they are family,” said Citizen Committee Chair Quinn Alexander.

