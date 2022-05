AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to reports from MyHighPlains.com crew, traffic moving northbound on Canyon Drive was condensed to one lane by around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday after a crash.



via MyHighPlains.com

MyHighPlains.com crew reported that traffic appeared to be at a near standstill from 45th through 26th Streets, as emergency services worked to respond to the accident.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.