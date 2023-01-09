CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Canyon released the agenda for its scheduled Monday meeting, set for 4:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of Canyon City Hall, which included the presentation of multiple annual reports as well as action related to the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground Project.

According to the released agenda, the city will consider action on a base bid from Plains Builders for the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground Project. As noted in the agenda’s released information, bids for the project opened at the beginning of December 2022. Out of two bids, the lowest came from Plains Builders, Inc. of Amarillo at $1.1 million. The agenda’s related action item for Monday would consist of the City Manager being authorized to enter a contract with Plains Builders for that price.

Also on the agenda, the Kylie Hiner Playground Committee and the Amarillo Southwest AMBUCS chapter are expected to present the funds raised for the project to the city. While the group has met their fundraising goal, the agenda noted that they will continue to assist in raising funds to meet the remaining costs associated with the project.

The Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground Project broke ground in October 2022, and is intended to create an accessible playground with designs that keep in mind children with wheelchairs and other mobility needs.