Canyon Chamber of Commerce looking forward to next year’s 4th of July events

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For years, people on the High Plains have celebrated the Fourth of July in Canyon. This time around, with more than two months until showtime, the Canyon Chamber of Commerce has already pulled the plug.

“I grew up in Canyon and I don’t remember a year where it’s been cancelled,” said Canyon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Roger Remlinger. “You know, those two days are humungous for us with the concert on the third and all of our Fourth of July festivities, it just would’ve been really tough to social distance that many people.”

Remlinger said the decision was not an easy one.

“We don’t know when all this will be lifted and I can guarantee you that even if they are lifted to a certain… I know the governor has talked about going in phases and phases. The second phase will happen around July 4. There’s no way the state was going to allow us to have 30,000 to 40,000 people altogether,” Remlinger said.

Then there is the financial hit.

“It takes a lot of money, a lot of negotiating on contracts, deposits were made. Our budget is going to take about a 60% hit on this,” said Remlinger.

The chamber is already looking forward to next year’s fireworks.

“I can promise you this, it will be bigger and better than it’s ever been,” Remlinger said.

Remlinger told us they are already planning for their next big event, Canyon Chamber Chowdown, which is still scheduled for October.

