Canyon Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Independence Day Celebration moved to Happy State Bank Stadium parking lot

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Chamber of Commerce has moved the Canyon 4th of July Independence Day Celebration fireworks show and concert to the Happy State Bank Stadium parking lot.

The Chamber of Commerce said the relocation of the event is due to rain and road conditions leading to the location of the fireworks launch area south of Conner Park as well as the forecast for more rain between Wednesday, June 30, and Saturday, July 3,.

The event is still free, and the Chamber of Commerce said to bring your own lawn chairs, coolers, and picnic for an evening with Noah Jenda followed by the firework show. Due to the event being on CISD property, the Canyon Chamber of Commerce said alcohol will not permitted.

Music starts at around 6:00 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at around 9:45 p.m.

Food trucks that will be there will include Tona’s Mexican Kitchen, Canyon Popcorn Company, El Tropico Canyon, Porch Swing Kettle Korn, Snoball Stop & Sweet Spot Lemonade.