CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon released the Canyon Area Library new operating hours set to start on Sept 6.

The city detailed that the library will open and close an hour earlier during the week while Saturday hours will be extended by an additional two hours.

Here are the new library hours, according to the city:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

“The decision to change the Library hours was made after reviewing when our patrons are coming in the most,” said Carlene Rittenberry, Canyon Area Library director. “Many times when we went to open our doors there were already people waiting to come in, and expanding Saturday hours gives patrons more opportunities to enjoy the Library on the weekends.”

Visit the Canyon Library website for more information along with programming and events.