Canyon Area Library promoting youth literacy with 55 by 5 program

“Everyone can benefit from reading or having a book read to them,” said Janice Doan, Canyon Area Library Director.

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Canyon Area Library has introduced an early childhood literacy program called 55 by 5.

“Books plus play equals learning. We have 50 books and five brain development activity categories, that’s where we get the 55 and ideally all before age five. But of course, anytime after that they can still read the books but just to promote that literacy, promote that brain development,” said Doan.

The five different brain development categories are set up in an area of the library. It encourages kids to put together puzzles, mazes and play with toys of all sorts, each of them promoting the use of a different brain function.

The 50 books are divided up into different color coded back packs that are sent home with the kids for them to read or have them read to.

“My background is in education so that’s near and dear to my heart and just a chance to help kids prepare for school and anything we can do to help them be ready is just a bonus, that’s what we’re here for,” said Doan.

It can also start kids on the right track towards success in different aspects of life, not just in education.

“Anytime you can develop young minds, it just helps them in school. It helps them in life, socialization and they go on to be lifelong learners, lifelong readers, lifelong patrons and productive members of the community,” said Doan.

For more information on the program:

http://www.canyonlibrary.org/