Canyon Area Library book house vandalized; residents help to get it repaired

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A library book house located at Hunsley Park in Canyon was recently vandalized.

Canyon Area Library Director Janice Doan explains what happened.

“Well this last weekend, the door was ripped off and broken but nothing was damaged inside and the books were not damaged, which is great because that’s what we’re promoting is getting those books out there and into the hands of anyone who needs them or wants them,” said Doan.

In a kind act, according to a Canyon Area Library press release, an area resident posted about the incident online and another resident brought the pieces back to the library so that they could get started on repairs.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened but we were very thankful that it’s working on being repaired. It’ll be back in place so that we can continue to get those books out,” said Doan.

The acts shown by those individuals, Doan says, just shows the character of the people that live here.

“You know, it makes me proud to live where we live. Definitely, again, not surprised. Our community, our neighbors, everyone is wonderful and no matter what’s going on, people around here are just willing to help out with whatever,” said Doan.

Doan says the three book houses have been in place for a little over a year and this was their first incident.