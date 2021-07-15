Canyon Aqua Park to present ‘Cowboy Day’ show on June 21

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Aqua Park (CAP) said announced its “Cowboy Day” event on Wed., July 21, according to a Facebook post from the CAP.

The post stated that tickets to the show will be included with the purchase of a regular swim admission and 350 tickets will be sold each session. The show times are scheduled at 2:30 p.m. for the first session and 4:30 p.m. for the second session with tickets available 48 hours in advance of the sessions.

Swim sessions for the CAP are 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4;00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a cowboy show included in each swim session, the post explained.

Starting Monday, July 19, at noon for the first session and 3:00 p.m. for the second session tickets can be purchased at https://www.canyontx.com/583/Admissions.