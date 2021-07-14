Canyon Aqua Park to host Cowboy Day

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Aqua Park announced Cowboy Day on Wednesday, July 21, and invites cowboys and cowgirls for a comedy western show with live horses for guest to enjoy.

The CAP said tickets to the show will be included with the purchase of a regular swim admission.

Only 350 tickets will be sold per session, and tickets will go on sale 48 hours in advance of the session said the CAP.

Swim sessions for the CAP are 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with the shows scheduled for 2:30 pm for the first session and 4:30 pm for the second session.

“This is going to be a real treat for our members and guests,” said Andrew Neighbors, CAP Manager. “Kids will get to play cowboy for a day, take their photo with a cowboy or cowgirl, and still enjoy the perks of a day at the CAP.”

Admission can be purchased here starting Monday at 12:00 p.m. for the first time session and 3:00 p.m. for the second time session.