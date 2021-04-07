Canyon Aqua Park announce 2021 summer season

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As summer approaches the Canyon Aqua Park (CAP), announced their 2021 summer season will be from May 29 to Aug. 14, according to the City of Canyon.

The CAP said they will increase the capacity by 50 each session so they can meet the ticket demands and prevent over-crowding.

“We are glad to offer a safe, family orientated waterpark,” said Brian Noel, Parks Director for the City of Canyon. “We strive to make everyone’s experience great with an expedited ticket system online, no more lines and experience they will enjoy over and over. With a limited attendance, all will be able to enjoy the park with limited crowds.”

Assistant City Manager for the City of Canyon, Jon Behrens said, “Last year we moved to an online ticket purchasing system for the CAP and we heard great comments from our guests all summer. We were able to basically eliminate lines at the entrance and our guests appreciated knowing they had a reservation for their group.”

“Moving to two daily sessions has enabled us to cut the park capacity in half and still admit over 600 guests daily. Both our guests and our staff loved the fact that the park felt less crowded,” Behrens said.

Season ticket holders for 2020 will be contacted by the park concerning their passes, while season 2021 tickets are will be available soon, the park said.

The CAP announced that summer hours include, Monday through Saturday, noon to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All tickets and season passes will only be available for purchase online at City of Canyon, TX – Official Website | Official Website.