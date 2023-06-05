(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 5, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As sustained rain and flooding conditions continue around the cities of Canyon and Amarillo, many outdoor pools and aquatic attractions have experienced multiple-day closures.

According to a Monday morning announcement from Canyon Aqua Park, the “CAP” is expected to remain closed through Thursday due to forecasted rain and colder temperatures, with already-purchased tickets being issued rainchecks. However, swim lessons are expected to continue “if weather permits,” with updates being made available on the park’s Facebook page.

The CAP’s 2023 operating season has been scheduled to run from May 29 through Aug. 12 on Mondays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online, though rainchecks may be issued in the event of facility closures or delays.

Meanwhile, similarly, the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department has also published multiple days of closures to the city’s outdoor pools, including Monday, due to the weather. The department’s Facebook page has also been expected to give day-to-day updates on outdoor pool closures, though the Thompson Park Pool noted that the city will close the outdoor pools for reasons including:

A temperature of less than 75 degrees;

Lightning, rain, or other unsafe weather conditions; and

Mechanical failures/water balance problems.

Outside of the city pools, officials such as those with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office have warned against recreational activities on the Canadian River as flooding persists, and an assortment of lakes have been closed to the public due to ongoing hazardous conditions.