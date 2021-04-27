Canyon and Randall High Unified Track & Field teams set to compete at state meet in San Antonio

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In its inaugural season, the Canyon and Randall High Unified Track teams are heading to the state meet in San Antonio.

Before the teams compete in the first UIL Unified Track & Field State Championships in San Antonio, they were recognized by the Randall County Commissioners Court for all the good they are doing for the community.

“I’ve always been a part of unified and Special Olympics and just being involved in this group of people. It’s really fun just to be connected with them. They’re really sweet kids and they’re just very pure people and it’s good to be around them,” said Avery Canales, Canyon High School Sophomore.

“It’s a really cool way to bond with those guys because it’s in a way that you wouldn’t usually be able to do,” said Caleb Blackwell, Randall High School Junior.

In unified track and field, Special Olympic athletes team up with general education athletes within their particular school to compete in different events such as the 100 and 400 meter dash, relays, shot put and long jump.

“It’s just been such a great experience. It gives you a little bit different of a perspective that you wouldn’t usually have,” said Blackwell.

“I’m very glad that I was apart of this and to be going along with them to state, this is really exciting just to go and see all of their happy faces,” said Canales.

You better believe that they have set some high goals for themselves.

“You going to win gold,” asked Canales.

“Yes,” said Brecon Vaughn, Canyon High School Senior.

Both Canyon and Randall qualified for the state meet down in San Antonio after finishing in the top four at the regional meet in Lubbock.

They will be competing this Thursday, April 29, at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.