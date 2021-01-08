Cannon Airforce Base begins administering COVID-19 vaccine

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The 27th Special Operations Medical Group began administering the vaccine Thursday to base first responders, according to a press release.

Cannon AFB officials said, in accordance with the Department of Defense, the vaccine will be distributed in a phases, prioritizing those: providing direct medical care, maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and those at highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19, before other members of the DoD population.

“Our Medical Group has been committed to developing and executing a COVID‐19 vaccination plan in concert with Department of Defense guidance,” said Col. Robert Masaitis, 27th Special Operations Wing Commander and installation commander. “Their hard work and dedication to the health of our force has enabled Cannon AFB to remain vigilant and healthy despite the challenges that COVID‐19 has presented.”

Cannon AFB officials said prioritized personnel are highly encouraged to take the vaccine to protect their health, their families, the Clovis and Portales communities, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID‐19 pandemic.

“We know there are still months ahead of us in this fight against COVID‐19; however, the arrival of the vaccines indicate a path toward overcoming this pandemic,” Masaitis said. “While Cannon AFB will maintain our conservative stance on policy to preserve the health and well‐being of Airmen and their families, I am optimistic that the vaccine’s arrival is the first step toward normalcy.”

Cannon Airforce base received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 31.

Cannon AFB officials said to keep up‐to‐date on COVID‐19 vaccine distribution efforts at Cannon AFB to visit their Facebook page.