AMARILLO, Texas (KSMR/KCIT) — Officials from Cannon Air Force Base announced it has delivered the third Bell Boeing CV-22 Osprey to Bell Amarillo Assembly Center on March 24. Cannon AFB partnered with Bell Boeing to advance the aircraft`s future reliability, sustainability, and mission readiness through nacelle improvement modifications.

According to a Cannon AFB release, the nacelle improvements are responsible for the Osprey’s critical vertical take-off, landing capabilities, and the ability to shift into forwarding flight. Bell also reports roughly 60% of CV-22 maintenance occurs in the nacelle, technicians from the 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron are collaborating with Bell Boeing to ensure the modifications result in a more dependable, less costly aircraft to maintain.

“We are working closely with Bell Boeing to provide real-time feedback to help improve the outcome of future nacelle improved CV-22 aircraft. We are optimistic these ongoing changes will increase flying time while decreasing the maintenance manhours needed to ensure the aircraft`s readiness,” said 727 SOAMXS Chief Master Sergeant Sean Ellenburg.

Nacelle improvements aim to increase the CV-22 aircrew flying hours needed to advance training capabilities while preparing for full-spectrum operations that address global adversarial threats according to Cannon AFB reports.

