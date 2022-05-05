CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The setup of Cannon Air Force Base’s and Bell Amarillo’s Nacelle improvement project is a unique one.

“The airmen here, the maintenance here, they’re really pioneering how to employ those aircraft for the rest of the fleet,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Ball, 20th Special Operations Squadron Commander at Cannon Air Force Base.

Misty Mercado, Chief of Media Operations at CAFB, told us it’s going to help shape the future of the U.S. military.

“This is the first time that airmen have gotten to be in a maintenance hangar side by side with a partner to shape what the entire military V-22 platform is going to look like,” she said.

From an operations standpoint, the Osprey won’t change much, but it’s the little things that make the biggest difference.

“Part of the nacelle re-design involved 1,300 re-engineered part numbers,” Lt. Col. Ball said. “There’s pretty big changes going on internally to the Nacelle’s.”

Those big changes include making the $115 million aircraft more efficient, and increasing it’s flight time, which Lt. Col. Ball said currently can be up to 1,000 miles on a straight flight.

“I actually flew one just the other day and certainly no complaints on my end,” he said. “It’s a unique aircraft to AFSOC, a unique aircraft to the Air Force, there’s no other platform like it in the world.”

Cannon currently has more than a dozen Osprey’s on base, and its location makes it a prime player in the modification program moving forward.

“The plan is for all CV-22’s to undergo modifications. We’re kind of the hub of that, being closest to the factory, and spread those out to the fleet,” Lt. Col. Ball emphasized.

“Based on the success that we see in the air force, particularly with Col. Ball’s squadron and his partnering maintenance squadron, that will help shape the future for the other services,” Mercado said.

For more information on the CV-22 Osprey, click here.