Cannon AFB maintaining health precautions

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Cannon Air Force Base will not alter their health precautions relating to COVID-19, even with the State of New Mexico changing theirs.

The Cannon Air Force Base’s Facebook page posted a statement on their guidelines on Friday, May 15.

The post said that the air force base would continue to require their airmen to wear a mask whenever they’re in a public location and are unable to maintain 6-feet of distance from another person.

The post also said the there were no changes to who has access to Cannon Air Force Base, and their 100-mile radius defining the “local area” is still in effect.

The post said, “When we’re on the right side of the peak, that’s going to be the right time to relax restrictions.”

You can read their Facebook post below.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: