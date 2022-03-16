CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The 27th Special Operations Wing is set to host a virtual public meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. EST, aiming to provide updates to the Department of the Air Force’s efforts to address per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that were identified at Cannon Air Force Base (AFB).

According to an announcement from AFB, this will be the first quarterly meeting of 2022 focused on the Air Force response to PFAS. Environmental project managers from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center are expected to provide status updates and answer public PFAS questions.

The virtual meeting will be open to the public, said the announcement and the Air Force said it will welcome and encourage public participation.

Meeting information, according to the announcement:

Zoom meeting link – https://bit.ly/3vHypKF

https://bit.ly/3vHypKF Zoom meeting call number – 646-876-9923 Meeting ID: 337 873 3806 Passcode: 88101

– 646-876-9923

Those participating in the meeting were encouraged by the announcement to type questions into the available chat box. All questions will be captured and answered either during the meeting or in the meeting minutes, according to Cannon AFB.

More information on the quarterly meetings, or available videos of the meetings, can be found here.