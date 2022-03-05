CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after a vehicle accident in Pensacola, Florida on Thursday.

Airman 1st Class Ethan Lilleberg was an Air Traffic Controller apprentice of the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Hardwick, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron commander said in a statement that, “Ethan was a deeply loved member of the Wizard family, he was a bright and funny person, known as the preeminent jokester, who lit up every room he entered. You can’t replace the joy Ethan brought to our organization. He will be profoundly missed. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of life within our Air Commando family. Our hearts are with Ethan’s family and friends for this irreplaceable loss. Our focus now is to take care of Ethan’s family, friends, and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected by his loss are supported during this difficult time,” added U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander.

The accident is currently under investigation.