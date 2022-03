CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canadian ISD (CISD) announced in a Facebook post that the normal school schedule will resume on Wednesday following the wildfires that have impacted the area.

CISD explained that if individuals have been affected by the fires, “please don’t worry about school. Take care of your family and let us know if there is anything we can do to help, whether it is food or access to hot water and showers.”