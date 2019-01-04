Local News

Canadian ISD Delayed on Jan. 4

By:

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 08:47 PM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 08:47 PM CST

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Canadian ISD will be delayed two hours on Friday, Jan. 4. 

School officials said buses will run two hours late.

School is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

 

