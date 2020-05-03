Canadian and Higgins ISD vote to consolidate districts

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canadian and Higgins ISD voted to consolidate their school districts Saturday, May 2.

According to Canadian ISD’s Facebook page, the election results had the consolidation passing for both districts.

Canadian ISD’s election tally had 319 votes for and 18 votes against the merger.

While Higgins ISD’s election tally had 140 votes for and 71 votes against the merger.

The Facebook post said the results will become official after the votes are canvassed on May 7th.

More from MyHighPlains.com: