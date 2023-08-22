AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A social media post from the Amarillo Fire Department on Monday announced that Camping World repaired the air conditioner of the AFD ambulance bus (AMBUS) at no cost.

According to the post, Camping World heard that the AFD ambulance bus needed the air conditioner repaired after the vehicle traveled to areas around the Texas Panhandle to assist with disaster relief, including in Perryton after its deadly June tornado.

“The awesome people at Camping World remembered seeing social media post of the AMBUS deploying to the recent tornadoes,” AFD said in the post. “Camping World repaired the air conditioner at zero cost.”

“It’s these types of public and private relationships that truly make this a great community to live in,” AFD expressed.