#CampbellRoadFire in Roberts County est. 2300 acres; 15% contained

ROBERTS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) responded to a request for assistance on a fire in Roberts County.

According to TFS, the fire is estimated to be around 2300 acres and is 15% contained.

