Camp Don Harrington hosts ‘Spook O Ree’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Golden Spread Council said the “Spook O Ree” event for Cub Scouts will happen on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Camp Don Harrington.

The one-day event will give the camp the chance to introduce activities involved with scouting to new Cub Scouts and their families.

Features events include, according to Camp Don Harrington:

BB Guns;

Archery;

Carnival Midway;

Hayride;

Inflatables;

Pumpkin Painting;

obstacle course;

Spook Walk;

Haunted House;

Ghost Balloon Launch;

Trading Post.

Camp Don Harrington said the event will happen regardless of weather conditions, and it will give new Cub Scouting families a chance to become familiar with the activities they offer.

Check-in will begin at noon, and activities will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Haunted House will open after dinner and the Spook Walk will open at dark.

The Cub Scouting program is designed to teach citizenship, character, personal fitness, and leadership skills to kids from kindergarten through 5th grade, meeting the specific needs of each age.

For more information, you can contact the Golden Spread Council at 806-358-6500.