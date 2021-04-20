Camp Alphie ready to welcome back campers for 33rd year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer camps all across the panhandle were put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those was Camp Alphie.

“From the time they leave camp until the next year when camp comes again, they are looking forward to coming out here,” said Jennifer Brown, Camp Alphie Board President.

Coming back to camp this summer means just a bit more this time around for Camp Alphie and their campers.

“Last year with COVID we did not get to have camp and the disappointment on these kids faces when their parents had to tell them was just devastating because they look forward to this,” said Brown.

Camp Alphie is a week-long summer camp for kids that have cancer and their siblings.

“They get a week just to come out here in the beautiful Ceta Canyon and just be kids. They don’t have to worry about their cancer or getting treatment or chemo. They just get to have fun,” said Brown.

This summer will mark 33 years of the non-profit providing kids that fun-filled week.

However, Camp Alphie will be doing things a little different this year.

“We are having it at Ceta Glen this year. It’s a new camp site. Camp Alphie has never been held out at Ceta Glen. We’re still out at Ceta Canyon but we’ve moved. It’s going to be much more of a camping experience for the kids this year,” said Brown.

But the mission of providing that fun-filled week for those campers has not changed a bit.

“Year before last, I asked them to write down what camp meant to them. One that really sticks out in my mind said, you get to come out to camp and you’re the same as everybody else and no one talks about cancer. That’s why we do this, so that these kids can get a break from all their treatment and just be kids,” said Brown.

The camp runs from July 11 to July 16.

To attend the camp, the camper must be within the ages of 7-14 and either currently in treatment for cancer diagnosis, in remission or have survived cancer.

For more information on what the camp has to offer, click here.