CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools announced that two campuses had to be “briefly placed” in “Secure and Move” status Monday morning.

According to a news release from the district, Cameo Elementary School and Clovis High School Freshman Academy were placed in “Secure and Move” around 8 a.m. MST Monday “due to suspicious activity in the vicinity near the campuses.”

The district said that the “Secure and Move” status secures exterior entrances while “movement and instruction continue inside the buildings as usual.”

Officials said law enforcement officials issued an all-clear after an investigation was conducted. Further information on the district’s school security statuses can be found on its website.