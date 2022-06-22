AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, a California man was indicted on charges Wednesday, stemming from an incident earlier this month when a bag containing fentanyl was found in a bus station in Amarillo.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, an Amarillo Police Department officer along with a canine was monitoring for suspicious activity at a Greyhound bus maintenance barn on June 12 when the canine alerted to a bag during a free air sniff of the luggage compartment of a bus.

Police said on the bag was a tag with the name of K Fisher, along with a phone number. According to previous reports, the officer found two plastic baggies in the luggage, containing blue M-30 pills. As the driver of the bus was checking tickets for the bus, the driver greeted a man later identified as Keenan Fisher. Officers then “Mirandized” Fisher and interviewed him.

Fisher allegedly admitted to ownership of the luggage, as well as the M-30 pills, and later allegedly admitted that there were 2,000 M-30 pills. After officers field-tested one of the pills, the pills allegedly tested positive for Fentanyl.

Fisher was indicted on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl by a grand jury on June 22.