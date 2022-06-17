AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas recently released a criminal complaint involving a California resident allegedly transporting fentanyl through a Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, Keenan Fisher was charged with one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl” after an incident at a Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo on June 12.

According to the documents, an Amarillo Police officer, as well as a canine, was monitoring for suspicious activity at the Greyhound bus maintenance barn, located at 400 S. Monroe St., on June 12. After the officer conducted a free air sniff of the luggage compartment of a bus, the officer’s dog “alerted to the odor of narcotics” from a black and tan “it Luggage” bag.

On the bag was a tag with the name of K Fisher, along with a phone number. According to the documents, the officer found two plastic baggies in the luggage, containing blue M-30 pills. As the driver of the bus was checking tickets for the bus, the driver greeted a man later identified as Fisher. Officers then “Mirandized” Fisher and interviewed him.

According to the documents, Fisher allegedly admitted to ownership of the luggage, as well as the M-30 pills, and later allegedly admitted that there were 2,000 M-30 pills. After officers field-tested one of the pills, the pills allegedly tested positive for Fentanyl.

According to documents, Fisher is currently in the Randall County Jail.