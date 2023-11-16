AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch recently launched a new podcast that is aimed to help families as they navigate the challenges of parenting and is hosted by Boys Ranch staff members Josh Sprock and Suzanne Wright.

According to officials, the podcast “Brain Based Parenting” is focused on providing listeners with advice and strategies from experts in order to “empower parents and nurture thriving family relationships,” a release from Boys Ranch read.

Weekly episodes, officials said, will be released and available on several platforms including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, TuneIn, and Google Podcasts.

“The inspiration behind ‘Brain Based Parenting’ stems from the recognition that parenting is one of the most demanding tasks humans face, often leaving individuals feeling overwhelmed and uncertain,” the release concluded.