BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2023 Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch rodeo is happening Labor Day Weekend. Marlie is preparing for her second year as a rodeo clown and first year as a face of the rodeo.

For Marlie, being a rodeo clown is all about having fun and spreading joy to the rodeo attendees.

“It’s really fun,” said Marlie. “I like doing stuff that’s fun, instead of just sitting in the stands and watching. “I at least being a part of it in some sort of way.”

The rodeo is also a special time for Marlie because her brother Elijah competes in the rodeo. Marlie shared she’s most looking forward to seeing her brother ride and seeing her family.

“It’s really special,” said Marlie. “I know that my brother loves riding. So, it makes me happy that he gets the opportunity to.”

The rodeo clowns are responsible for entertaining the crowd. This year there is excitement surrounding the dance.

“There’s a lot of practice and like rehearsals and just kind of getting used to being out of your comfort zone a little bit,” explained Marlie. “For rodeo clowns, we just make everybody smile and put a smile on people’s face and kind of be funny and get out of your comfort zone a little bit.”

Marlie’s advice to other students who want to be a rodeo clown is to go for it.

“I would just say be yourself and do it because you never know it might be the best thing of your life,” said Marlie. “If you don’t like it, then you can just not do it the next year. If you do, then you can continue to do as much as you want.”

Although the rodeo clowns don’t compete, they still have an important role in ensuring attendees enjoy themselves.

Marlie continued, “I think it’s really important because you want them to come out here and have the best opportunity that they can. Maybe it’s really hot and so they’re not having fun. So, you want to just kind of put a smile on their face and make them want to come back for more.”

Tickets for the rodeo can be purchased online. General admission is $15 and box seats are $20, kids six and under get in free.

The day kicks off with Adventure Fest at 11 a.m., followed by the barbecue at noon and the rodeo at 2:30 p.m.