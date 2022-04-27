BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Board of Cal Farley’s hired a new President and Chief Executive Officer, according to a news release from the organization.

Richard Nedelkoff, a leader of youth and family service organizations for almost 30 years, has been hired to serve as Cal Farley’s CEO. Nedelkoff serves as the Chief Business Development and Government Relations Officer at Pressley Ridge, a national nonprofit organization based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will serve as Cal Farley’s CEO starting on June 27.

“The Board was impressed with Richard’s breadth of experience with large national organizations serving children and families,” said Lance Purcell, Board Chairman. “He has led organizations through major growth periods, while setting a vision for an even stronger future. We expect his leadership will greatly benefit Cal Farley’s as we open this new chapter in our organization.”

Nedelkoff earned a law degree from Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, a master’s degree in administration of justice from the University of Louisville, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bowling Green State University. In 2001, Nedelkoff was appointed by then President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to direct the Bureau of Justice Assistance.