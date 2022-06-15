AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), officials and community members are expected to come together and cover Cadillac Ranch in purple on Wednesday in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The event was planned to run from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday at the Cadillac Ranch, 13651 I-40 Frontage Road, for what officials said was to remind the public about the importance of keeping vulnerable seniors safe from abuse and neglect.

The “Paint Cadillac Ranch Purple” event comes in the wake of DFPS officials recognizing Elder Abuse Prevention Month in June, and suggested that Texans take the opportunity to check in on their elderly friends and neighbors.

More information on Elder Abuse Prevention Month, as well as tips and resources from DFPS, can be found both in previous MyHighPlains.com coverage and on the DPFS website.