Cadillac Ranch having event in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month

Good morning folks and welcome to the end of March, which is looking pretty quiet in the weather department. We're starting off with below freezing temperatures and wind chills in the 20s so bundle up appropriately. The good news about today is that the wind will be mild throughout, coming in from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. With sunshine above, we'll heat up to the 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

Tomorrow won't be so calm as the wind kicks back up from the southwest but highs improve to the 70s.

Good Friday looks to be about as breezy and just a bit warmer with more clouds overhead though still no rain. Saturday continues the nice weather as we reach the low 80s.

Easter Sunday will be breezy and warm but the wind gets even stronger for the early part of next week.

Have a lovely Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin