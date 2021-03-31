Cadillac Ranch having event in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (TDFPS), Cadillac Ranch is having an event today, March 31 at 7 a.m., to raise awareness.
Cadillac Ranch is inviting the public to come and paint the Cadillacs blue to begin National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The event is in partnership with TDFPS and Saint Francis Ministries, Cadillac Ranch said.
For more information contact: (806) 673-7569 or email Jennifer.sugg@dfps.texas.gov.