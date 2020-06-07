Cadillac Ranch cars painted to honor George Floyd

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A group of people honoring the memory of George Floyd painted the cars at the Cadillac Ranch recently.

On Thursday, June 4, after people painted the cars to say “Floyd” letter by letter on each car, they also painted George on some of the property at the Ranch.

Then this morning a group went and painted the cars black, along with messages to honor black people who have been killed by police brutality, including Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

