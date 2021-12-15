Cactus man sentenced to 12 years in prison after indecency with a child counts

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 69th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a Cactus man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for three counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to a news release from the court, William Tomas Tino recently pleaded guilty to the three counts. In testimony, Tino reportedly said that the punishment “should be minimal because he claimed the child initiated the contact and it remained over the clothing” and because he had no prior criminal history.

Tino, who will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole, the release stated.