Cactus FD transitioning to combination department; will help them out in emergency situations

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Cactus Fire Department has been operating as strictly a volunteer service.

“That means if we got a call, our volunteers were really good at showing but there would be sometimes at 2 or 3 in the morning and we may not have anyone. So now we’re guaranteeing our citizens that we are going to have people come to you for help,” said Chief Tim Nicholson, Cactus Fire Department.

This is done so by transitioning to a combination fire service.

“What that means is that we have volunteer staff as well as we’re going to have career staff here 24/7, 365 days a year. Our closest ambulance is eight to 12 minutes away. So now we’re guaranteeing our citizens that you’re going to receive that emergency service you were wanting for on the medical side within two minutes at the most,” said Chief Nicholson.

Chief Nicholson says the decision to transition into a combination department came about after sitting down with city leaders, discussing how to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

“What we discovered was we were running some COVID calls but we were running a lot of other calls, majority of the typical traumas and medical calls that you would see. It became something where months later, we sat down and discussed, this is a service we can’t just pull now. So we have to keep our medical service and now we’re going to get them their firefighter training to have them here 24/7 now. My volunteers have already made my job easy but now having these guys come aboard, they make my job easy,” said Chief Nicholson.