AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cacique Foods recently announced that job opportunities are available for the community as the company is hosting a walk-up hiring event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials with the company noted that those interested can stop by the dairy facility, located at 8501 South Georgia, to participate in the event. In addition, the company is taking online applications.

According to officials, open positions at the company include production operators, shift supervisors, lab techs, warehouse and logistics, and more. Find current job openings here.

Officials with Cacique detailed that the company is a privately-owned Hispanic foods company that has been in operation for 50 years as the new dairy plant is set to begin operations in the summer. This event comes after the company celebrated both its 50th anniversary and the opening of its new facility in Amarillo.