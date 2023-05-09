AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Cacique Foods announced Wednesday that it will celebrate its 50th anniversary by hosting a grand opening of its new dairy processing facility in Amarillo.

According to a news release from Cacique Foods, the company will open its dairy processing facility in Amarillo and its new corporate headquarters in Irving. Officials from the company also said that they plan to provide educational opportunities for those of the “next generation” who are interested in food manufacturing careers in Amarillo.

“We’re proud of the success Cacique has seen over the past 50 years. The company started with my mother perfecting cheesemaking, while my father sold Queso Fresco door-to-door, one pound at a time, out of coolers in our family car,” said Gil de Cardenas, CEO of Cacique Foods LLC. “As we’ve grown from our humble roots, one employee at a time, Cacique Foods remains a family-owned company, and we’ve remained true to the core values my parents founded this business upon: Family. Quality, Integrity and Authenticity.”

Officials with the company said that Cacique Foods provided $35,000 in contributions to the AmTech Career Academy and Amarillo College to support food manufacturing curriculums.

“The contributions from Cacique have already made an impact on our students here in Amarillo,” Jay Barrett, the principal from AmTech Career Academy, said in the release. “We are creating a curriculum that will allow students to get the hands-on experience they need to graduate and start a career in manufacturing – we hope at Cacique!”

“We’re thankful that Cacique has already invested in our community through our students,” David Hall, the dean of Technical Education at Amarillo College, said in the release. “The donation will give opportunity to even more students to have a successful career in food manufacturing.”

Officials said the new 200,000-square-foot facility is expected to handle dairy processing, including producing Mexican-style cheeses and cremas. Officials said that production capacity is expected to support the company’s growth plan. For more information, visit the company’s website.