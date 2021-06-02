Cacique, LLC to open new food processing operation in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that Cacique, LLC (Cacique) will open a new food processing operation in Amarillo.

The Office of the Governor said this will create 187 new jobs and $88 million in capital investments. A Texas Enterprise Fund grants of $1,132,000 has been extended to Cacique, LLC.

“I am proud to welcome Cacique to Texas and excited for the incredible impact they will make on our state’s economic success story,” said Governor Abbott. “Amarillo is a natural home for Cacique, as the Texas Panhandle is a magnet for the manufacturing and food processing industries. Thank you to Cacique for choosing to invest in the Lone Star State. I look forward to working with them as we usher in a more prosperous future for all Texans.”

A groundbreaking will be held Thursday, June 3.