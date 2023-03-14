AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Cacique Foods are hosting a walk-in job fair later this month for its new Amarillo facility.

Officials said in a news release that it will host a walk-in event at 1 p.m. on March 23 in the club level at Hodgetown, located at 715 S Buchanan. The company stated that they are looking for more than 75 employees for the company’s new 200,000-square-foot dairy processing facility in Amarillo.

According to the release, attendees can expect to meet one-on-one with a Cacique Foods human resources representative who will share more about the company as well as current open positions. Officials said that there will also be opportunities for people to apply for jobs on-site.

Open positions with the company include:

Production Operators;

Parts Clerk;

Maintenance Tech Level One;

Maintenance Planner;

Shift Supervisor;

Warehouse Jobs;

Material Handlers;

Shipping and Receiving Clerks;

Quality Lab Techs.

Officials said that the dairy processing facility is expected to open in mid-2023. For more information about the company, and current job openings, visit its website.