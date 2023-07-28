(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 28, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cacique Foods announced that it will host a hiring event on Saturday at the company offices, located at 8501 S. Georgia St.

The announcement detailed that the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday as the company will be looking to hire for the following positions:

Process Operators

Warehouse

PLC Engineer

E&I Technicians

Organizers noted that those attending should bring their resume as part of the application process. Individuals who are unable to attend the hiring event can find open positions here by typing in “Amarillo” on the location tab.