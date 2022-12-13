AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the company, Cacique Foods will host a hiring event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a number of warehouse and quality assurance positions.

The event will take place at the Cacique Food offices at 3120 Eddy St., according to officials, with open positions including:

Warehouse & Inventory Clerks

Quality Assurance Technicians

Production & Process Operators

Sanitation Technicians

More information on Cacique Foods and careers with the company can be found on its website. The dairy processing facility broke ground in 2021 as a result of a project with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and hosted an informational session for job seekers with Workforce Solutions Panhandle in July.