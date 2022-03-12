AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shoppers, collectors, and vendors of all kinds turned out to the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend as the Amarillo Peddler Show, Texas Gun & Knife Show, and Western Antiques & Collectibles Show all took place this weekend.

Hundreds of people filled the Civic Center Saturday as they looked for their next treasure as those three different events called the civic center home this weekend.

Kaci Floyd, the event manager of the Peddler Show, said the show is about supporting small businesses in the community.

“The last couple of years, the values have kind of shifted to support your community and those local businesses and everything like that and that is what the peddler show is all about, giving back to those local communities and giving those vendors more exposure and letting the shoppers find items they couldn’t find before,” said Floyd.

Floyd added the Peddler Show is a one-stop-shop for anything someone is looking for.

“Our vendors have categories from all over from home decor and kitchenware, things for your kids and pets. Just anything for the family,” said Floyd.

Floyd said all three of the Peddler Shows they host have a different type of feel to them. She said July is a summer-type feel with outdoor-type items, while October’s show is getting people ready for the holidays.

Brenda Butters, show coordinator of the Amarillo Western and Antiques Show said the show is the longest-running antique show in the nation and it started here in Amarillo.

Butters added it’s fun to learn the history of items that are at the show.

“We all, no matter how old we are have something to learn. It’s so much fun to speak with people that are so knowledgeable and they have done this and have really studied up on what they are doing and in turn, they like to tell us the stories and we like to video and we like to learn, and it’s wonderful to have the audience to share and talk with,” said Butters.

She said people from as far as California and New York turn out for the antique show.

Butters said you never know what you are going to find at the show.

“We have everything from furniture, rancho furniture. We have hats that are worn and dusty and have so much character, there are some spurs and chaps, typical cowboy gear, but there are wonderful unique off-the-chart things that you don’t see around,” said Butters.

If you missed any of these events Saturday, all three events will be continuing Sunday.