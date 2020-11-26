A previously busy holiday for movie theaters may be different due to the pandemic

AMARILLO ,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Going to the movie theater this year is going to be different due to the pandemic.

According to Tizoc Strong, General Manager at Cinergy, Thanksgiving is typically one of their busiest times of the year. However, the theater is expecting a slower turnout, compared to previous years.

“Obviously this Thanksgiving is a bit different, we have things very specific and set up here at Cinergy to keep everyone safe and make sure that our guest that do come in are in a safe space and clean environment, so it’s important to us.” said Strong.

Strong also said Cinergy has measures put in place to ensure for proper cleaning and social distancing.

Check Cinergy’s website for hours of operation and holiday hours.