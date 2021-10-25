Businessman Kevin Sparks running for Texas Senate District 31

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Businessman Kevin Sparks announced that he was running for Texas Senate District 31.

“At a time when far-left activists seek to nationalize our elections, indoctrinate our kids with so-called critical race theory, and surrender our southern border to the drug cartels, the hard-working families of Senate District 31 deserve a state senator who will proudly defend our conservative values,” said Sparks.

Sparks is president of Discovery Operating, Inc, a family-owned and operated oil and gas company in Midland. He has previously served as a board member of the Natural Gas Producers Association, Texas Public Policy Foundation, and High Sky Children’s Ranch.

In his campaign, Sparks said he plans to focus on the urgent need to secure the border, defend the Second Amendment, protect the right to life, secure elections, and preserve a strong Texas economy.

Currently, Texas Senate District 31 is held by Kel Seliger, who announced that he will not be seeking reelection.