AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As water continues to recede throughout the city, businesses have reopened after flood closures.

Businesses around Olsen Street and Paramount Boulevard had to close as roads were blocked off due to flooding. Some businesses were closed for almost two weeks and are recovering from monetary and property damage.

“The water was up two inches in the building at some places in the building,” said Ky Schoenenberger, owner and chiropractor at Lovetts Chiropractic. “We’re going to have to replace a lot of carpet and doing our best to dry the building out and air everything out. See if we can prevent any mold, but we’ve already got some signs of that. Just because the building was holding water for a couple of days.”

Schoenenberger shared that the best way the community can help is to come in, to get adjusted or refer friends and family who may need care.

“The best thing that we can do right now is help people because that’s what we’re here to do,” said Schoenenberger. “That’s what our passion is. We’re bored standing around so and we’re thinking about all the all the bad things, all the crisis around us. So, we’re happiest and busiest when we’re taking care of people.”

According to Schoenenberger they want to be as available as possible for the community and are considering opening on Fridays to accommodate customers they had to reschedule, as well as offer a discount.

“I’d even go out to say, for anybody that hears this and comes and talks to me about it, we will offer you a $49 first visit coupon,” said Schoenenberger. “Just to get in our doors and meet the people that have been just working tirelessly to get our practice going again, because we’re here to take care of you.”

Hummer Sports Cafe owner Jimmie Lou Simmans shared that the hardest part of being closed and dealing with flooding has been the unknown.

“Not knowing what’s going on the weather every day, is it going to rain, is it not going to rain,” said Simmans. “Just the unknown for us, our employees and customers. That’s just been the one of the hardest things.”

Hummer’s briefly opened last week but had to close due to more rain and losing power.

“When we lost electricity, we had to throw away everything,” said Simmans. “That was a whole process and then cleaning everything. Then we got it loaded back up today so that we can open tomorrow.”

Hummer’s will resume normal business hours tomorrow. Simmans shared that she is excited to welcome customers back in as they have been great support.

“The amount of people that have texted me, called me, messaged on social media, just everyone has been so concerned and so worried about my employees and about us,” said Simmans. “It’s an awesome feeling.”

Also reopening its doors tomorrow is Habitat for Humanity ReStore. ReStore, closed early on and began doing pop-up shops around the city so that employees could work and funds could continue being raised to build homes.

“Getting our employees back to work was important,” said Jamie Hamous, ReStore manager. “Also, raising the money for the families was very important. The pop-up stores, we just kind of thought of it last minute and the team has done a great job coming together and just pulling it all together.”

ReStore will resume normal business hours and is in need of donations as they fell behind when the store was closed. They are also in need of volunteers. You can find ways to help through their website.

“We’d love to see the smiling faces of our customers,” said Hamous. “We also need donations because we haven’t been able to have the store open. So we’re behind on our fundraising for the Habitat for Humanity houses.”

Hamous continued, “come in and shop, you can also go to our website and sign up to donate. We can use volunteers to help move furniture around to help clean up and sweep all kinds of things.”

Businesses in the area shared that having each other’s support and being able to share information has been incredible during such difficult times. As well as offered encouragement.

“We were able to treat patients in a small capacity, even yesterday while our building was still blocked off by the roadblocks,” said Schoenenberger. “Our neighbors next door let us borrow a room that was available. We set up a table and Dr. Pearson, our other chiropractor took care of people.”

Schoenenberger continued, “seeing Hummers being able to open, seeing the flood waters retreat down the street and seeing more open signs, it’s encouraging to know, everybody’s starting to get that opportunity to serve our community again.”