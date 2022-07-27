AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Community Blood Drive is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 and will have several local businesses participating in the drive, according to a news release from event organizers.

The drive, located at First Baptist Church-Ministry Center, will include the following participating businesses:

The Core Essential will be giving free chair massages on site

will be giving free chair massages on site Canyon Steak Company will provide snacks all day and will have their food truck on site from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

will provide snacks all day and will have their food truck on site from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Exceptional Healthcare Inc. will provide an information table

All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Canyon Steak Company, a WOW wonderland entry pass, and an exclusive Jeep t-shirt, detailed organizers.

Coffee Memorial, according to organizers, will give a monetary donation to Fill With Hope if the blood donation goal is met.

To schedule an appointment to donate call or text Lacie White at 806-655-0335.