AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Community Blood Drive is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 and will have several local businesses participating in the drive, according to a news release from event organizers.
The drive, located at First Baptist Church-Ministry Center, will include the following participating businesses:
- The Core Essential will be giving free chair massages on site
- Canyon Steak Company will provide snacks all day and will have their food truck on site from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Exceptional Healthcare Inc. will provide an information table
All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Canyon Steak Company, a WOW wonderland entry pass, and an exclusive Jeep t-shirt, detailed organizers.
Coffee Memorial, according to organizers, will give a monetary donation to Fill With Hope if the blood donation goal is met.
To schedule an appointment to donate call or text Lacie White at 806-655-0335.